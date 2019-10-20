State College Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old male that occurred on Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the department, the male became unconscious and experienced shortness of breath on West College Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene with Centre Lifelink EMS, the male was in cardiac arrest. Resuscitation efforts were reportedly unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled. Those with information regarding the death are urged to contact the department.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.