Owner of Rapid Transit Sports Terry Losch has not been taking pay since the start of the fall semester.

Although the summer brought good business to the sporting goods store, Losch said the return of students to campus drove away a significant portion of Rapid Transit’s usual customers.

In order to keep his employees and continue to pay their health insurance, Losch has cut his own pay until the store returns to a sustainable revenue.

“As soon as the semester started, I realized there was no room for my salary,” Losch said. “It’s not hard to figure out.”

Losch said he took ownership of the 115 S. Allen St. location in 1985, a few years after it had first opened. He said the business was struggling at the time, but when the opportunity came about, he felt taking over was the right thing to do.

“I ran with the walk on guys at Penn State years ago and I’m still running at age 68, so it was kind of natural to take over a struggling business that I knew I could revive,” Losch said.

Despite having rebuilt Rapid Transit to success over his approximately 36 years of ownership, Losch said the store is taking a hit again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Losch said the store’s revenue dropped when the lockdown started last spring, but sales reached their lowest level as soon as students returned to Penn State for the fall semester. He believes a fear of the virus is driving his local customers away from shopping at the store.

Losch said this fear came about because people assume campus is as crowded with students as it is in a normal year, although that has not been the case.

Rather, he said campus looks like “an old western movie, the tumbleweeds blowing across the street.”

“There’s minimal class change, no one’s out during the day, everyone’s home in their PJ’s doing their online classes. Their fear of the virus is just totally unjustified,” Losch said. “They’ll go to Wegmans and there will be 500 people in Wegmans, but there won’t be a single person on Allen Street.”

Mirroring this sentiment, owner of Appalachian Outdoors Geoff Brugler said downtown State College business has reached an unsustainable level.

“Somebody put it to me this way: it is as though State College is a ski resort town and Penn State is the snow — and it’s not snowing,” Brugler said.

Appalachian Outdoors is an outdoor clothing and equipment store neighboring Rapid Transit Sports. Brugler opened the store on West College Avenue in 1974, but it moved to its current location at 131 S. Allen St. in 2001.

Brugler said small businesses like Rapid Transit and Appalachian Outdoors are good investments for customers because they are directly involved in the community.

“People have been sorry to see local stores go, but if people don’t shop there, they’re not going to be there,” Brugler said. “If you think about it, these are the businesses that give back to the community.”

Along these lines, Losch said this is Rapid Transit’s 37th year as a THON sponsor. As a part of this, Losch said the store always gives a donation to the student-run philanthropy and helps with the THON 5K.

According to Losch, business has also been affected by Penn State having more of its employees working from home, because fewer people come downtown for lunch and stop at the stores on the way. He said he usually counts on 10 or 20 of these types of customers daily.

Similarly, Losch said not having Penn State football games, alumni reunions, campus tours, job fairs and other traditional events has also made an impact.

Losch said Rapid Transit has not gotten much support from the Penn State student population in the past seven years, which is another reason why the lack of business from the locals is detrimental to his store’s business.

“We have three floors of students right above the store and not one of them shops here,” Losch said. “They trip over the Amazon packages in our lobby every day buying the same running shoes that I sell.”

According to Losch, Rapid Transit received better business during the two-month lockdown period when it could only ship and deliver orders, at which time his staff sometimes delivered 30 to 50 pairs of shoes per day.

Despite the challenges the store is facing now, Losch said Rapid Transit has received support from the community, particularly during summer.

“During the lockdown, one of my long time clients calls in and says ‘Terry, you’ve been fitting my kids in shoes for years, and I want to support you.’ And I said ‘Well, that’s very nice. How much would you like it for?’ And she said ‘I would like it for $2,000. I want to help you make payroll this week,’” Losch said.

Penn State student Ari Gluckman said he ordered shoes from Rapid Transit over summer and thought it was “absolutely amazing” they were delivered straight to his house.

Gluckman (sophomore-physics and English) grew up in State College and has purchased shoes from Rapid Transit as long as he has been running. He said it always has what he is looking for and its staff is helpful.

“Terry knows me by name, which I don’t understand because I maybe go in there four times a year,” Gluckman said. “The last time I was in there, he somehow also remembered the shoes I bought the last time... I was in and out of there in like five minutes.”

Gluckman said he knows he can rely on Rapid Transit to connect him with the shoes that will work best for him.

“I always walk out of there and I’m like ‘Well, these shoes will probably work for me’ and if they don’t, I can just take them back and they fix me up,” Gluckman said.

Brugler, who has known Losch for about 30 years, said the type of reliability offered by Rapid Transit is a perk that cannot be found within chain stores.

“They do business the old fashioned way, which is a compliment,” Brugler said. “They’re very knowledgeable, and they’re the quintessential business that is very hands on, knows their customers, has a lot of contact with them… They’ve always had what I needed when I went in.”

Losch said he has also received help from small business grants and financial aid programs, as well as his landlord, who has offered reduced rent the past few months.

However, Losch thinks the worst times for Rapid Transit are still to come because business is always lowest for the store over the next three months.

“I think we’re just getting into crisis mode,” Losch said. “Cases are exploding all over the country. You go five miles outside of State College, nobody wears a mask. I think the country as a whole is going to be in real, real trouble.”

Nonetheless, Losch said all anyone can do amid the current uncertainty is to focus on the immediate challenges and deal with the others as they come.

“One day at a time here is how we’re doing it,” Losch said. “And my running’s really helping my blood pressure and stress, because I always feel better when I get out for my run.”

Similarly, Brugler said the pandemic has presented significant challenges, but small businesses are conditioned to weather these types of storms.

“This too shall pass. It seems very devastating right now and it is, but we have to get through,” Brugler said. “And that’s what small business does. They reinvent and change… That’s what we’re made of.”