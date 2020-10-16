The Allen Street Grill has long had a sentimental quality in downtown State College, opening its doors to welcome college students arriving for special occasions and nostalgic alumni alike.

On Sept. 22, the restaurant owners reopened with a new philosophy, prioritizing ingredient quality over quantity to go along with its redesigned interior.

In Dec. 2019, new owners Jeffrey Sorg and Michael Croce bought the restaurant and other downtown businesses under Hotel State College, and closed the Grill for three months.

Hotel State College is a real-estate company that includes six other iconic restaurants, including the Corner Room and Bill Pickle’s Tap Room.

Chris Peters, the new bar manager at the reformed Grill, has had a central role in shaping the restaurant’s new bar program.

Coming from Philadelphia’s drinking culture where customers expect a more varied and exploratory drink selection, Peters explained that he wanted to bring a more interesting drink selection to State College.

Having previously worked at Teresa's — a restaurant in Wayne, Pennsylvania, that has received acclaim for its food and drink selection — Peters brought his intentional approach and preference for biodynamic wines and rare whiskeys to the Grill.

“There wasn’t a thing in there I wouldn't have been proud to drink myself,” he said of his old menu.

While the new owners of the Grill were in the process of redesigning the space, Peters provided weekly consultations before he said he “fell in love” with the restaurant and the local community.

Jeffrey Sorg, one of the new co-owners of Hotel State College, explained that the project of reimagining the Grill began with the desire to bring biodynamic wine to State College.

Biodynamic wines require a specific grape-growing approach that are based around a specific astronomic calendar, and avoid the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers throughout the farming process.

For years, Sorg said he had stopped consuming wine because he was allergic to the sulfites and other chemicals common in certain wines. After Peters reintroduced Sorg to wine in a more natural form at Teresa’s, however, Sorg “fell back in love” with the drink.

Though Sorg acknowledged there may not have been a specific demand for biodynamic wine in State College, he wanted to match what he described as a growing trend among other cities, and bring the special wine to the local community.

In building the Grill’s new wine program, Peters said he wanted to introduce natural wines from a number of regions including California, Italy and New Zealand.

“The intention was specifically to showcase the regions in a really concise way, so that people can come to us and not just have this daunting list,” Peters said.

Though he was not entirely familiar with State College’s drinking culture, Peters described a common local trend for drinks to be less expensive and exploratory.

Those trends, Peters said, “limit the interest for people that are looking for something more interesting to go out,” which is partially why he chose more interesting drinks for the bar.

The Grill’s new drink, “The Private Plane,” which Peters said was a twist on the “Paper Plane,” uses the restaurant’s own private barrel of Weller bourbon.

Looking around other local bars, Peters also said he noticed that every bar had some version of a Long Island Iced Tea.

Putting a unique twist on the drink, the restaurant’s new cocktail program includes the “1855 Tea.”

Referencing the same year Penn State was founded and the restaurant was built, Peters said the tea is made with higher quality ingredients, and substitutes soda for cola syrup.

“This isn’t the drink you’re going to get in a 20 ounce cup,” Peters remarked.

Alex Nepa, the founder of a local DJ company called Mint Events, has visited the restaurant over the years, and describes himself as a “giant bar nerd.”

Nepa was impressed by the newfound attention to detail in the Grill’s bar program, which he said stood out against more common “pre-made” college drinking options.

Despite not being a “rum guy,” he has gravitated toward the bar’s Hemingway Daiquiri for not giving into its better known iteration as a “super sugar laden” drink.

Nepa also complimented the bar’s team for being personable and engaging with staff without being too obtrusive.

“The new presentation is just a step above… and very much needed in this town,” Nepa said.

Peters and Sorg both described the intentional redesign during the period when the restaurant was closed.

This included an intensive week of training, which brought the restaurant’s team together to learn about the restaurant’s new food and drinks menu.

“Let's use the best ingredients possible. Let's be imaginative and creative,” Sorg said while describing the shift in the restaurant’s philosophy. “But overall, concept wise, it’s still the Allen Street Grill.”