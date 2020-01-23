One year ago, the shooting that occurred at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar and Grille inside of the Ramada Hotel on South Atherton Street was an event that left many State College residents and Penn State students in shock.

In an altercation at P.J. Harrigan’s at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2019, 21-year-old Jordan Witmer shot three individuals —Dean Beachy, his son Steven Beachy, and Nicole Abrino, who was at the bar with Witmer.

Dean, 62, was killed at the scene, and Steven, 19, was hospitalized before dying from his injuries. Abrino, 21, was injured but survived the incident.

Witmer proceeded to leave the hotel in his vehicle, crashing at the intersection of Waupelani Drive and Tussey Lane.

Witmer then broke into a residence located at 748 Tussey Lane — police suspect the home was chosen randomly — and shot 83-year-old George McCormick before shooting himself. Both men died at the scene.

Throughout the timeline of this incident, Penn State students were made aware of the shooting through local news sources, the Centre County police scanners and friends sending messages over text or other communication apps, such as GroupMe.

Penn State did not officially address the shooting until 12:57 a.m. on Jan. 25 via a Twitter post. No PSUAlert was sent out regarding the incident, as Penn State determined the shooting did not pose an “imminent threat” to students.

Some students were upset about the lack of communication form the university, while others felt it made the right decision in that moment.

Julia Davin said she felt Penn State should have released a Timely Warning about the shooting for the safety of the campus and its students, especially considering people from other areas had learned of the incident before University Park students.

“I have a friend from home who called me to see if I was okay, because he had heard about [the shooting], but Penn State still hadn’t released anything to us,” Davin (junior-education) said. “I think it was close enough to campus that it should have been reported to us as it happened.”

Amanda Mielnicki added that people did not know what was going on as the incident was unfolding, partially because they were not hearing about it from the university itself.

“We all rely on those updates from them, and they are usually sent after the fact, so I don’t think there was an excuse for them not to give us [a PSUAlert],” Mielnicki (junior-marketing) said.

Some students, however, believed that Penn State was right by not releasing a PSUAlert.

Gabby Solaroli said she thought that alerting students without enough information would have had a negative impact.

“What could happen if you notify people right away if they aren’t in immediate danger is that you could cause a mass panic — which could cause a lot more people to get injured,” Solaroli (sophomore-psychology) said.

Solaroli said she feels Penn State would have found a way to get a message to students if they felt they were in immediate danger, adding that she trusts the university to keep her and the rest of its students safe.

Zach Lewis — a student who works with local emergency medical services (EMS) — said that given how fast the events of the shooting occurred, it only made sense that the university addressed the situation later instead of through a PSUAlert.

Lewis (sophomore-biobehavioral health) added that it took the police and EMS time to attend to the situation, meaning that a university-issued alert could not be made to students right away.

“I think their response time was justified,” Lewis said. “Unfortunately, a message to such a large amount of people can’t get out that fast considering how short of a time it was when the situation happened.”

Despite the variety in students’ opinions, most seem to agree that the shooting induced fear and pushed them to retreat to the safety of their residences.

Mielnicki said she was particularly frightened because she had to walk home from a friend’s apartment that night while still unsure of the whereabouts of the shooter.

“Finally when it came time to walk home, I remember I was so scared,” Mielnicki said. “[A friend] walked with me halfway, and I remember my roommate and I put a couch in front of our door when we got back because we were so scared.”

Although many were scared at the time of the shooting and, in some cases, the following week, many students also agreed that this feeling of fear faded quickly and did not change how safe they feel on campus.

Jordin Mertz said that having witnessed violence in his neighborhood growing up allowed him to bounce back from the unsettling nature of the shooting.

“There was a shooting outside my house when I was nine and people from my school have stabbed one another, so it wasn’t like I grew up in some nice town where no crime and other bad things happen and this was the first time I was witnessing it,” Mertz (sophomore-economics and political science) said. “My life doesn’t need to change or adopt a frantic sense of awareness because of this.”

Lexie Foreman added that she has always felt safe at Penn State considering the high level of security precautions that are in place.

“I feel like with having three levels of security on campus, we have a very strong emergency service presence here, and I feel very safe,” Foreman (junior-management) said. “It hasn’t really changed my feelings about the campus per se, but just made me more alert.”

Alexi Miller agreed that Penn State’s security and safety has not been lost to her since the shooting.

“I have never felt unsafe on this campus and I think that’s a huge thing,” Miller (junior-early childhood education) said. “I think other people could argue that they lost trust in Penn State because of it, but I will always trust Penn State.”