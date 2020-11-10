Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced the launch of a Veteran's Treatment Track Initiative for Centre County on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The release said the program's objective is to identify eligible veterans for Veteran Administration driven treatment programs.

The goal is to "support veterans in readjusting to civilian life, assist veterans in navigating through treatment and VA systems and to give each individual the best possible chance of getting back on track as a healthy, productive veteran and citizen."

To be considered for the program, veterans must provide proof of service in the United States Armed Forces, must be amenable to treatment and charged with a non-violent crime.

Cases will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and approved when individuals are held accountable for their actions in a manner that is appropriate to the crime charged.