After taking over Brother’s Pizza’s East College Avenue location and partnering with its owner, Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria is set to officially open on Friday, Sept. 18.

Joseph Boss, the owner and founder of Weirdoughs, said he started developing the idea for the custom pizza and salad restaurant around 2008, but first started looking for building locations in college towns earlier this year.

After a three or four month searching process, Boss said he landed on the 204 East College Ave. location in May.

Boss said Brother’s Pizza was forced to close due to the pandemic, so he initially planned to buy its location to start Weirdoughs.

After meeting with Omer Dogru, the owner of Brother’s Pizza, Boss said he had a shift in perspective and ultimately decided to start a partnership.

“I didn’t feel right ending on that kind of note,” Boss said. “[Omer] is a good kid. He’s a Penn State grad, and this was the right thing to do.”

Boss said starting the restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic presented several challenges, particularly with finances and getting materials in on time.

For example, Boss said it was difficult to get glass because of the multitude of stores that were damaged during the nationwide riots after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 26.

He also said the high demand for metal to make ventilators for coronavirus hospital patients made it difficult to order metallic elements in a timely manner, so he switched to wood for certain portions of the restaurant remodeling.

With the uncertainty behind Penn State’s return to campus, Boss said he and his team also debated whether or not they should begin construction during the pandemic, but they ultimately decided to take the chance.

“We thought, ‘We’re just going to go through with it,’” Boss said. “There were a bunch of risks.”

In order to make the restaurant safe during the pandemic, Boss said Weirdoughs will feature touch screens for ordering, which will be cleaned frequently, and Plexiglas “sneeze guards.”

Boss also said there will only be three people working behind the counter at one time so employees can distance themselves from one another.

He said his employees offered to get tested for the coronavirus before working to ensure the safety of their coworkers and the customers.

“We’re just taking extra steps to make sure everyone is safe,” Boss said.

According to Boss, Weirdoughs had its first soft opening this past Friday and Saturday, which he referred to as a success.

“It’s going great,” Boss said. “We’re getting nothing but positive feedback.”

He added Penn State head football coach James Franklin visited the restaurant during its first opening and welcomed the business to State College.

Boss said he plans to continue holding a few preliminary openings until the official opening day to test the products, get employees comfortable with the work environment and engage the community.

After opening day, Boss said Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria will be operational from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday through Sunday for take-out and dine-in options, and will include outdoor seating in the near future.

According to Boss, the restaurant will offer a variety of toppings for its 12-inch pizzas and that it will not follow the traditional “portion cup” method of adding toppings to each item.

Boss said the restaurant will also feature a board on which customers can write down a topping suggestion if Weirdoughs does not currently carry it.

He said he hopes to use data from the touch screen ordering system to suggest popular options to customers in addition to the build-your-own-pizza format.

In the future, Boss said he hopes to open multiple Weirdoughs locations across the country, with the goal of opening five per year.

The second location he has lined up is near Florida State University, and Boss said he is considering a drive-thru style for a future restaurant.

With the East College Avenue location being the first in a hopeful chain of Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria restaurants, Boss said he and his team are excited to start their journey in State College.

“At first, I didn’t see why people were so passionate about [Penn State], but now I get it,” Boss said. “I’d love to see the customers get in there and really mold their pizza.”