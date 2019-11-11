For Penn State student Joy Zhao, Thanksgiving was always a holiday for relaxation, food and celebration with her family.

However, Zhao (junior-pre-medicine) recognizes this is not the reality for some families in the Centre County community — and is hoping to change that through a Thanksgiving basket drive.

Penn State’s Council of LionHearts is hosting a Thanksgiving basket drive for Centre County families who are in need of food on the upcoming Turkey Day.

Zhao, the Council of LionHearts president, urges Penn State student organizations to assemble and donate a basket to provide a Thanksgiving meal to families who are struggling.

“I was lucky enough to have a family where we could have holiday meals together and weren’t worried about being able to have that experience,” Zhao said. “By doing this, I realized how many people aren’t able to have this experience. We want to make this holiday as inclusive as possible.”

Those who are looking to donate can RSVP at http://tinyurl.com/yy9tcv5u, where they will state which organization they are from and then see the checklist of items to put in their basket.

Completed baskets are due between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 19 at the Center Flex Theatre in the HUB-Robeson Center. The Council of LionHearts will then distribute these baskets to families who need them.

“We’re providing completed baskets for Centre County families in need because… there’s a great need for it, and were hoping to help out the community through Penn State's efforts,” Zhao said.

Zhao has set a goal for 300 baskets, and as of Thursday the group has approximately 140 baskets, with a week left to go. However, the group plans on assembling extra baskets with whatever funds they have.

Graduate advisor Bema Amponsan said she finds it moving to see everyone across campus working to make this upcoming Thanksgiving special for those who need a hand.

“I see how passionate [the students] are about… coming together to give back to the community,” Amponsan (graduate-higher education) said. “It’s inspiring.”

Those who are looking for more information on how to donate a basket can email