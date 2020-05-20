Most of the Schlow Centre Region Library's remote book returns are now open, according to a release from the library.
- Behind the Schlow Library building, located at 211 South Allen St.
- Brother's Pizza in Stormstown, located at 1450 Halfmoon Valley Road
- Giant on North Atherton Street, located at 255 Northland Center
- Uni-Mart at Carson's Corner, located at 5140 Buffalo Run Road
- Weis Markets on South Atherton Street, located at 110 Rolling Ridge Drive
- Clearfield Bank & Trust, located at 511 Pine Grove Road, Pine Grove Mills
MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE
The State College Borough Council held its second-ever virtual meeting on Monday night.
- Monday, last names starting with A through D
- Tuesday, last names starting with E through H
- Wednesday, last names starting with I through L
- Thursday, last names starting with M through P
- Friday, last names starting with Q through T
- Saturday, last names starting with U through Z