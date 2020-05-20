Most of the Schlow Centre Region Library's remote book returns are now open, according to a release from the library.

Patrons may drop off any materials checked out from the library at the following locations:

Behind the Schlow Library building, located at 211 South Allen St.

Brother's Pizza in Stormstown, located at 1450 Halfmoon Valley Road

Giant on North Atherton Street, located at 255 Northland Center

Uni-Mart at Carson's Corner, located at 5140 Buffalo Run Road

Weis Markets on South Atherton Street, located at 110 Rolling Ridge Drive

Clearfield Bank & Trust, located at 511 Pine Grove Road, Pine Grove Mills

The library asks that people return their items on the following days, based on their last names:

Monday, last names starting with A through D

Tuesday, last names starting with E through H

Wednesday, last names starting with I through L

Thursday, last names starting with M through P

Friday, last names starting with Q through T

Saturday, last names starting with U through Z If the restrictions don't work with an individual's schedule, he or she may return their materials when convenient. The library is implementing these guidelines due to the high number of materials it expects to be returned over the coming weeks. All materials returned will be quarantined for 72 hours before they may be checked out again, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schlow is not currently charging overdue fees. The library is in the process of making materials available without patrons having to enter the building. Further details will be released "in the coming weeks."