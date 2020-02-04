The State College Borough Council voted unanimously to support the “Save our Spikes” campaign as the team is in danger of losing its major league affiliation after the 2020 season.

Major League Baseball (MLB) first announced its proposal to sever its parent-club ties with 42 minor league teams, including the State College Spikes, in November 2019 and give them the opportunity to join the lower-quality Dream League.

In response, many have fought to preserve Minor League Baseball leagues throughout the country.

The borough council's resolution says the preservation of the Spikes and other minor league teams "is in the public’s best interest, as it will continue to provide affordable, family friendly entertainment to those communities.”

Mayor Ronald Filippelli also joined a national mayor's task force to save Minor League Baseball.

“I am extremely pleased that the mayor has joined with mayors all across the country to stand up and fight against some unspecified business or enterprise interests that thought they could save a little money by cutting all the rest of us out of its activities,” Councilwoman Theresa Lafer said at Monday's borough council meeting.

#SaveOurSpikes is one example of a community initiative that has garnered support from the University Park Undergraduate Association, Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

