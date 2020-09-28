Penn State students living in the HERE, a new high-rise apartment building in downtown

State College, are “living in an active construction site” in its debut year, according to resident Sarah Sutnick.

Located on Heister Street, the HERE began offering leases last fall, making this the first semester students have lived in it.

A couple of weeks into their living experiences, some student residents have mixed reviews of the apartment.

Sutnick (senior-broadcast journalism) said having five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a variety of amenities and a close location to College Avenue are “phenomenal” qualities of the HERE, but that these things cannot be fully appreciated until the construction on the building is complete.

“It would be a really luxurious place to live, if it was done,” Sutnick said.

She added that she is still unable to enter the building via the front door due to construction, instead having to use other, less convenient entrances.

Mirroring this sentiment, Carter Kelly said the ongoing construction has disrupted his daily life to a degree.

“I woke up this morning, not to my alarm, but to construction above my room,” Kelly (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said.

Kelly said construction prevented him from moving in at the initially anticipated time. He said the HERE told residents the pandemic pushed back the construction process by about four to six weeks, which is why they were unable to allow residents into the building at the scheduled time in August.

Kelly said residents of lower floors were able to move in the day after initially scheduled, but he had to live at the Days Inn on Pugh Street for two weeks until his apartment — which is on the top floor of the building — was completed. He said HERE paid for the hotel stay and credited residents rent for the time they were not living in their apartment.

Sutnick said some of the HERE’s amenities, such as the gym and the terrace spaces, have been closed frequently throughout the past few weeks due to coronavirus restrictions.

RELATED

Although she understands why these rules need to be followed, Sutnick said she does not believe it should be the HERE’s responsibility to regulate who utilizes these common spaces instead of allowing students to make their own decisions.

Being that she pays around $1,300 a month in rent after dividing the cost with her four roommates, Sutnick said the HERE should not regulate how often people use its amenities.

Sutnick said an additional inconvenience is that all HERE residents are required to have a key fob on them after 8 p.m. in order to get into the building and its communal spaces, because all of the doors lock at that time.

Other than these drawbacks, Sutnick said she believes the HERE will be better in the coming weeks.

“I think it will be [worth it],” Sutnick said. “Moving in the past month, it has not been [worth it], but by November or December I think it will be.”

Fabiola Manieri said she has faced similar issues with the HERE, but feels like she and her roommates “lucked out” with their relatively smooth transition into the new apartment.

When she first moved in, Manieri (junior-nutritional sciences) said there were some paint marks on the floors, the air conditioning did not work for two days and the hot water would not run for the first two weeks unless they turned on all of the showers at the same time.

Manieri said the HERE also has security hired to ensure residents’ safety and that coronavirus mitigation protocols are being followed. Although she appreciates the thought behind this, she said it feels invasive at times.

When she and her roommates had two friends over to celebrate one of her roommate’s birthdays, for example, Manieri said a security guard knocked on their door and asked them to turn down their music, without having received a noise complaint.

Manieri said this was not a big deal but made it feel like she was living in a dorm again.

“I kind of left the dorms because I didn’t want an RA, and this felt kind of like an RA in an apartment,” Manieri said.

She added that with people hanging out in their apartments more often due to the pandemic, she did not feel the group’s actions were out of line.

Kelly also expressed concerns over the security system.

“Not many people are a fan of [the security]. They just don’t handle things the greatest,” he said. “They’re just enforcing their job, but it makes it hard for us to have our friends come over.”

RELATED

Manieri also said the HERE gave residents until Sunday, Sept. 27 to decide whether or not they wanted to renew their leases for 2021-22 and that all apartments whose leases were not renewed would be put up for future residents on Monday, Sept. 28.

Manieri said some residents did not find this fair seeing as the apartment is still under construction and some amenities have just opened.

“They’re like ‘how am I supposed to know if I want to keep living here if I’ve barely experienced the whole thing?’” Manieri said.

Although these were not ideal situations, Manieri said they were somewhat typical issues of moving into a brand new apartment.

“The longer we’ve been living here, the better it’s gotten,” Manieri said. “We’re kind of like their guinea pigs, I guess, because we’re the first people to live here.”

Manieri added she has heard of other HERE residents who experienced “way worse” than she and her roommates. She said some individuals have had their glass shower doors break seemingly out of nowhere and others have arrived to incompletely furnished apartments, which goes against what residents were promised.

Manieri said she has seen additional instances like this on the Instagram account @theheretea, which has posted pictures and videos of problems students have had with the HERE, including construction crews at work right outside their windows, communal spaces not being finished and appliances not working.

Similarly, Kelly said he and his roommates have experienced the construction crew working outside their windows while they were getting ready in the morning.

Aside from these issues, Manieri said she and her roommates decided to renew their lease at the HERE for next year because of its positive features and not wanting to move out and back into another apartment.

Manieri said she has especially appreciated having her own room and bathroom, a washer and dryer in the unit, a close proximity to campus, a fully-furnished living space and a “really nice” view of Beaver Stadium.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

+4 Penn State students demand justice for Breonna Taylor during protest Penn State students organized and participated in a solidarity protest and march to demand j…

Even though the HERE is on the higher end of the cost spectrum for State College apartments, Manieri said she feels it is worth the price considering all of the amenities it will offer.

“I would say ultimately yes, it is worth it, because living downtown in general is so expensive,” Manieri said. “Just having this place where, obviously now with COVID, we are spending a lot of time, it’s worth it because I’m always in here and it’s nice to have.”

Kelly said he also feels the HERE is a worthwhile place to live, especially because of the location “right in the heart of downtown,” the amount of space, the quality of his room, the private rooftop deck that comes with being on the top floor and being close by to his sister, who lives on another floor of the apartment.

Kelly said the HERE’s amenities — such as the gym, sky lounge, study spaces and secure mail room — add to this value. He added that other locations that are still being finished, including a coffee shop and a spa featuring a hot tub, sauna and tanning bed, will also contribute to the apartment’s benefits.

Nonetheless, Kelly said he does not believe any State College apartments should be as expensive as they are.

“We’re in State College, and we’re still students who either have loans, grants, financial aid, or even parents paying for these things,” Kelly said. “I think it’s kind of ridiculous to be paying the price we pay at 18 to 22 when people in New York City are paying this price but they are 30 years old with a financially stable job.”

Despite the challenges that have come with living in a new apartment, however, Kelly said being with friends throughout the hectic nature of the construction eases the difficulties.

“It's a mess, but it’s still fun, especially when you’re living with people that you love, you’re cool with and you’re chill with,” he said. “It makes it worth it.”