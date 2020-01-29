Within the Penn State and State College communities, protests are often organized for people to voice their opinions and seek change in the world.

However, students who wish to partake in their right to protest aren’t always guaranteed an absence from classes.

A school district in Fairfax, Va. is now promoting civic engagement, allowing students one excused absence per school year to attend a protest, according to NPR.

This new policy has sparked conversations about whether or not engaging in political activism is a valid excuse for missing class. It also brings to question if Fairfax’s policy will become more mainstream eventually.

“[Attending protests] is an expression of free speech,” Penn State student Aidan Campbell said. “We’re [students at a university] here to learn more about the world we’re in, so why can’t we express our opinions?”

Campbell (freshman-finance) said he hasn’t skipped class to attend a protest, but would if the opportunity was present.

Eunice Toh, a graduate assistant and instructor within the English department, said she would consider excusing students for attending protests on a “case-by-case basis.”

She said she’d be in favor of granting a student an excused abuse as long as they tell her what the protest is for.

“I’d be supportive of any opportunity for them to express their values, especially if related to course content,” Toh said.

Currently, whether or not a protest is considered an excused absence is up to each instructor’s discretion.

Penn State declined to comment on the matter.

Nicholas Ribaudo said he had skipped class for a climate protest he felt passionate about.

“I feel that me skipping class now is far better than say, my children being forced to move because of climate change. Or, for that matter, my grandchildren not having clean air and water,” Ribaudo (freshman-meteorology) said.

Ribaudo added that students should have excused absences for attending protests because “some of these issues are our future.”

However, not all students feel that a protest-related absence elicits an automatic excuse.

Grace Park said she thinks school is a priority, and a high volume of students missing class for a protest affects a professor’s ability to do their job.

However, Park (graduate-higher education) said she would make an exception if an event occurred for a cause that was especially important to her. She thinks a “balance” of school and political activism would be better than enforcing any absolute policies.

Naliah Oliver also skipped class recently to attend a protest. She attended State College’s Global Climate Strike, and chose the protest over class because she was speaking at the event.

“I think that students should be excused for attending protests, especially because students are excused for attending extracurricular activities, religious observations, etcetera — and protests can be of the same level of sentiment for many students,” Oliver (senior- engineering sciences) said.

Moreover, Oliver said some classes discuss subjects that are frequent topics of protests, like environmental science courses. Therefore, they should be “mindful of how many students would miss class for the protest” if an event similar to the Global Climate Strike were to occur concurrently with the class.

Autumn Williams said students should have excused absences for attending protests because there can be educational value by participating in civic engagement.

“Protesting about a topic that students feel passionately about may not be taught in school, and students should feel like they can have a place to demonstrate,” Williams (senior-human development and family studies) said. “Protesting is such a great experience and an awesome way to get involved with current issues.”

