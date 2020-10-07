As Penn State University works with the surrounding town of State College, Penn State police officers will collaborate with the State College Borough to uphold the coronavirus safety ordinance that also applies to those on campus.

Centre County Judge Pamela Ruest granted Penn State campus police officers the ability to enforce the municipal ordinance on Wednesday.

The ordinance calls for COVID-19 protocol guidelines to be met, such as social distancing, wearing masks and limiting the size of social gatherings.

This development does not change on-campus regulations, but expands them to the outside community as well.

The State College ordinance is currently set to run through Jan. 31, 2021. However, this is subject to change if Centre Region Council of Governments and the state Department of Health annul their current emergency declarations prior to then.

