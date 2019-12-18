The sale of potentially lethal narcotics is allegedly on the rise in Centre County, according to a Wednesday release from the Centre County district attorney’s office.

DA Bernie Cantorna and the Patton Township Police Department said potentially lethal narcotics have recently been sold in the area, as local law enforcement has responded to three fatal suspected drug overdoses in the past six days.

The three deaths occurred Dec. 12, 13 and 17 and are being investigated. The Centre County coroner's office will release toxicology reports for the deaths.

The public should be aware of the increased risk of overdoses, the release says. Those who encounter an individual overdosing are urged to call 911 immediately.

According to the release, there have been four drug overdoses and one suicide overdose in the county to date.