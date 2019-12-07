A brand new Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-thru location on South Atherton Street will be open to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 10, according to signs posted on the restaurant’s windows.

The new, 2,800 square foot location is located at 1780 S. Atherton St. at the intersection of Atherton Street and Branch Road, in close proximity to Giant, IHOP and Sheetz.

This will be the fast-food chicken giant’s first location in State College since the closing of another location at 2020 N. Atherton St. The location now houses Kranich’s Jewelers.

Plans for a new KFC drive-thru location were unanimously approved by the State College Borough Council and the Planning Commission in June 2018. The space was previously occupied by Santander Bank.