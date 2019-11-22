The death of an Erie teenager that resulted in the suspension of the Chi Phi fraternity at Penn State was ruled accidental by the Centre County coroner’s office on Friday.

John ”Jack” Schoenig died of chemical asphyxia due to nitrous oxide, according to Centre County deputy coronor Debra Smeal

The house he was pronounced dead at, located at 522 W. College Ave., is allegedly occupied by Chi Phi members. The fraternity was put on interim suspension by the university three days after the 17-year-old's death.

No alcohol was present in Schoenig’s system, according to the toxicology report.

Abuse of nitrous oxide as an inhalant is increasing — especially on college campuses, according to the Compressed Gas Association.

Last month, Schoenig died after going into cardiac arrest on Oct. 19, the day of the White Out game.

