Nearly 232 years after the establishment of the United States Constitution, Centre County residents celebrated Constitution Day atop Tussey Mountain and joined in conversations regarding the Constitution and American politics.

Observed on Sept. 15, Constitution Day was created by former Centre County commissioner and district judge Keith Bierly amid the 2016 presidential election and his growing awareness for a change in the attitudes of Americans.

“I saw more political animosity than I had ever seen before,” Bierly said.

The day strives to promote productive and civil conversations between people with differing opinions on matters surrounding the Constitution. With music performers, family-fun activities, food and exhibits, Constitution Day seeks to create a fun and memorable environment for everyone.

This year’s Constitution Day celebrated all of the fundamental values and rights that all citizens hold. It specifically focused on civil rights, climate change, gerrymandering, voting, health care and democracy in general.

However, this day is also meant to showcase the progress America still needs to make, according to student Tracy Wong.

“This day is a great way to give folks information about the Constitution and a way to bring the community together,” Wong (graduate-law) said. “[The Constitution] is a living document that is susceptible to change based on the political climate and needs of all Americans.”

There were many exhibits held at the event, each displaying a different angle or aspect of this “living document." In addition, several people spoke at the event, including Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“The responsibilities we have as Pennsylvanian’s is to safeguard the Constitution, but also to help progress the document and stand up for when we need change,” Shapiro said. “This document is not static — indeed it has been amended and every day it is interpreted by those who did not write it.”

Despite the controversial debate on how to interpret the Constitution, Constitution Day is meant for celebration, according to Shapiro.

“We are all gathered here today with very different and pressing views, but suspend your philosophical beliefs and think about what we have in common,” Shapiro said. “We have a common bond of the Constitution and common foundation of the rule of law.”

Bierly, the president of Constitution Day Centre Celebration, introduced this year’s Madison Award for Civility in the Community at Constitution Day. The 2019 recipient is Pat Daugherty, the owner of the Tavern restaurant in State College.

“We are honoring Pat not because of the unlimited sides you get at the Tavern,” Bierly said. “But because his unlimited kindness and generosity when you visit the Tavern — I don’t know any other restaurant that when you go in, regardless of age, gender, race, nationality or religion, you are treated with the kind of dignity and respect that Pat preached it with.”

After Daugherty accepted the award, he left the crowd with a few words to think about.

“’We the People’ is written larger than John Hancock even wrote his name, and I think that’s important,” Daugherty said. “If you’re trying to work together, you don’t say ‘them or those people’, you say ‘We the People,’ and I think we need more of that.”