The Central PA 4thFest announced it will be coming to State College for July 4 this year and will offer a variety of entertaining activities, according to a press release.

It will not be hosting its traditional parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 4thFest Parade Committee is asking community members to submit videos of friends or family doing their own “parade” at home.

According to the press release, these videos will be compiled to create a virtual parade. People interested in participating in this can visit the 4thFest Facebook page.

Additionally, the committee said it will be setting off fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at four separate locations in State College. The fireworks will be synchronized to music available on the following radio stations: 99.5 WBUS, 93.7 WMAJ, 101.1 WFGE and 103.1 WAPY.

Recommended viewing locations for the firework displays include the Nittany Mall, Hills Plaza, the Colonnade shopping center and Science Park Road.

The press release added that the 4thFest team is working on presenting virtual entertainment that will be delivered via Facebook and YouTube on July 4.

4thFest is also partnering with the YMCA Anti-Hunger program to organize a food drive. They will be collecting non-perishable food items for community members in need, according to the press release.

RELATED

State College Borough announces updates to local parking Since March 14, the Borough of State College's Parking Department hasn't been operating, mea…