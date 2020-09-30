The Alpha Fire Company responded to an apartment building fire Tuesday afternoon in downtown State College, according to the company.

The fire began at approximately 1:45 p.m. at 133 North Barnard Street and was contained at about 2:10 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported and a kitten, which is unharmed, was rescued from the building.

There was one occupant inside the residence at the time of the fire, which was contained to two of three units inside the building.

The Centre Region Code Administration has closed the building. The Boalsburg Fire Company was also at the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the building’s residents with any housing needs they may have.