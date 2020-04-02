Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College confirmed its first inpatient case of the coronavirus, according to a statement released Wednesday, April 1 from Mount Nittany Health.

The individual is being treated and taken care of by a “dedicated, trained medical team” at the State College hospital.

Due to privacy laws and out of respect for the individual’s family, the hospital will not be releasing the name or general description of the individual at this time.

Two individuals in the Mount Nittany Health system had reportedly tested presumptive positive for the virus earlier in March, but it was unclear at what outpatient locations they were located in.

It is also unclear whether or not this individual is one of the two that had previously tested presumptive positive.

Last week, a Mount Nittany Health employee at one of the health network’s outpatient locations tested positive for the coronavirus, but it is unclear at which location that specific employee worked at.

Nirmal Joshi, M.D., chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Health, said in the statement that they “have been preparing for months for this situation.”

“Guided by our rigorous adherence to CDC procedures and protocols and the expertise of our Mount Nittany Health staff, proper protocols are in place for the patient’s care, and our facilities continue to be safe for our employees, providers and patients,” Joshi said. “The health and safety of our community, patients and staff is our highest priority.”

There are 28 coronavirus cases in Centre County as of Thursday, April 2, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's website.