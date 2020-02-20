This weekend, Hello Bistro State College announced itself as a sponsor of THON 2020, dedicating a specialty salad to the 46-hour dance marathon.

The restaurant, located at 126 W. College Ave., will offer its “46 Hour Strong” salad starting Friday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, Feb. 23.

The salad includes ingredients such as mixed greens, chicken, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, black olives, mozzarella balls, croutons and Italian vinaigrette, according to Hello Bistro public relations.

The salad is avaliable for $6 by itself or $9.50 as a meal, which includes fries and a drink.