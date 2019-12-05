As Mayor Don Hahn completes the final two weeks of his shorted mayoral term, he reflected on the impact he has made in the State College community and his future within that community as magisterial district judge.

Hahn was the first Asian American and person of color to be the mayor in State College.

“I think that in many ways as being the first Asian American mayor, or mayor of color in State College… it led to a lot of diversity initiatives,” Hahn said. “Now, I don’t really think that I can take credit for it, but the thing is I think we have a great staff that has pretty much led the way in terms of Multicultural Unity Day, and I think they have done a lot of things to try to make State College appear more welcoming to diverse people.”

Hahn also noted that according to the Human Rights Campaign, State College has a perfect rating on the Municipal Equity Index, meaning it is a supportive environment for the LGBTQ community, according to HRC.

On Monday, Dec. 16, Hahn will officially resign from his position as mayor to serve as a district magisterial judge in Centre County.

Former Mayor Elizabeth Goreham said she admires Hahn’s passion and devotion to making State College a more diverse and welcoming community as State College’s first ever mayor of color. She said his role as the first mayor of color gave him a sense of pride and purpose.

“It expanded his sense of purpose, promoting the benefits of being a multicultural community,” Goreham said.

While in office, Hahn promoted a fairness proposal that would require police to never ask about the immigration status of anyone.

Hahn was born and raised in State College, and has devoted 22 years of his life to public service in State College. His parents moved to State College, emigrating from North Korea.

He expressed an interest in politics at an early age. At just 17 years old, Hahn began his career in public service by working for local political campaigns. In 1987, he graduated from Penn State, earning his bachelor’s degree in political science

“Don is a State College native, he was actually born here in Centre County. That is not necessarily the norm of State College Borough,” Cindy Hahn, Don Hahn’s wife and the executive director of CNET, said.

Cindy said State College is a community where a lot of people come to go to school or work, but not necessarily everyone stays long term. Hahn’s father worked in the math department at Penn State.

“Growing up from the 1960s to today, there have been a lot of changes,” Cindy said.

Hahn was able to witness the community grow and change over time, falling in love with the people and the atmosphere in State College, according to Cindy.

However, the community is much more diverse than when Hahn was born in 1964, Cindy said. She said the community has become more “vibrant” and youthful as years have passed.

“I never thought of him as a person of color, but he suffered a lot in grade school, he was teased a lot about his heritage,” Goreham, Hahn’s mayoral predecessor and friend, said.

Goreham, who served two terms as mayor before Hahn, encouraged him to run for mayor when she retired. She said she is impressed by his push for State College to be “a welcoming town to everyone no matter your background, heritage and status within the community”.

Hahn was elected to the State College Borough Council in 1995 when he was 31 years old, the second youngest person ever to be elected to the council. He served for 12 years as a council member.

Prior to being elected mayor in 2018, Hahn had eight years of experience on Authorities Boards and Commissions.

According to Cindy, Hahn truly loves State College, and it was an honor for him to be able to serve State College as its mayor. Being mayor deepened Hahn’s appreciation for the town and the people, Cindy said.

“He really believes this is a wonderful place to grow up and raise a family, and there is a strong desire to keep it that way,” Cindy said.

Goreham said it is disappointing for Hahn to resign before completing a full term, but when Judge Carmine Prestia announced he was stepping down from his position early, it put pressure on Hahn to achieve one of his longtime goals.

Hahn is also a practicing attorney at Stover McLaughlin law firm, while at the same time serving as mayor — giving him demanding work hours.

Goreham said she believes his expertise and legal knowledge has encouraged the council to be bold with the decisions they make and the motions they pass.

While being mayor expanded Hahn’s life experience in so many ways, he said he believes he will be able to make even more of a lasting impact on the community as district judge.

RELATED

“I think that there are some differences that I can make as magisterial district judge. I think that in terms of translation, making sure that the rather large population of State College residents for whom English is a second language, I think is very important to acknowledge the difficulty in essentially getting justice for them, and the importance that they do receive justice,” Hahn said.

Hahn also said he hopes to enact more pro bono legislation, mediate landlord-tenant issues and implement restorative justice.

“My philosophy before being mayor is that the best way to be supportive of council is not to watch them, unfortunately, that’s not something I can do as mayor. Essentially, contrary to a lot of opinions, I’ve actually been rather reserved in terms of expressing my opinions regarding local government issues...and, well, that’s going to take another step as a become a magisterial district judge,” Hahn said.

Since acting as borough council president and mayor, Hahn has learned how to be a skilled presiding officer, he said.

“I think that a lot of that I’m going to be taking with me to being judge, which is trying to give people an opportunity to speak,” Hahn said.

Goreham commended Hahn at his last borough council meeting on Dec. 2 for his decorum and professionalism.

“I personally admire the grace and expertise with which you are able to conduct meetings, all the while dealing with thorny issues, thorny people, confusing motions and opposing viewpoints. You don’t get caught up in any of it, and that’s mastery,” Goreham said. “He is very thoughtful about being fair, I think he’ll be a wonderful judge. He is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

In his final mayor’s report, Hahn reflected on the extremism and toxic dialogue that appeared to exist between the students and the natives in State College when he first ran for office two years ago.

However, when he traveled door-to-door in the community, he found good-hearted people in town and on-campus who support both the State College community and Penn State. This affirmed his faith in the benevolence and kindness of the people in this town.

Hahn bid a final farewell to the community as mayor.

“State College is a great community, but it can be better. Complacency is a curse of pride, we must never deprive our community of the ability of knowing how much better we can make it for future generations,” Hahn said. “Thank you for the honor of serving as your mayor for the past two years. I love State College and always will.”