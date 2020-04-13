Council meeting, Mayor Ronald Filippelli
Mayor Ronald Filippelli adjusts his glasses during the State College Borough Council meeting Monday, March 2, 2020 at the State College Municipal Building.

 Lindsey Toomer

The State College Borough Council meeting set for Monday, April 13 has been canceled, according to a release from the borough on Monday.

The council is still planning on holding an in-person meeting on Monday, April 20.

The council’s last in-person meeting was Mar. 16, where they discussed surge capacity plans for local hospitals and passed a resolution to cancel all activities through mid-May.

All meetings or gatherings for all Authorities, Boards, Committees and Commissions (ABCs) were previously postponed through April 30, unless any emergency decisions need to be made.

