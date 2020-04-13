The State College Borough Council meeting set for Monday, April 13 has been canceled, according to a release from the borough on Monday.

The council is still planning on holding an in-person meeting on Monday, April 20.

The council’s last in-person meeting was Mar. 16, where they discussed surge capacity plans for local hospitals and passed a resolution to cancel all activities through mid-May.

All meetings or gatherings for all Authorities, Boards, Committees and Commissions (ABCs) were previously postponed through April 30, unless any emergency decisions need to be made.