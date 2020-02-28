The weekend before spring break — which is State Patty’s Day weekend — has numerous events scheduled to keep students busy.

From a Taco Bell Vigil to WWE, here’s what you can expect for this weekend.

Weekend weather forecast Feb. 28-March 1

While State College has seen some warmer temperatures recently, winter has come back to rear its head as 2020 heads into March.

Here’s your weekend weather forecast as of Thursday night for Friday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 1, via AccuWeather.

Friday

Friday will see a high of 33 degrees and a low of 21, with some clouds and stray flurries scattered in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon.

Friday night is predicted to have a high of 21 degrees, with it actually feeling like 10 degrees with wind chill.

Saturday

The weather on State Patty’s Day won’t be ideal for those trudging the streets looking for a party.

Saturday will see a high of 30 degrees and a low of 23, with flurries the majority of the day.

If you had a State Patty’s Day outfit planned, see if the addition of a coat would be possible, as you’re going to need it.

Sunday

After two days of cold, Sunday will be a warm ray of sunshine.

Sunday will certainly be milder, with a high of 45 and low of 34. Some clouds are expected, but most of the day will be sunny.

3 Dots Drag Extravaganza Lip Sync Show

Drag queens Paris and Helen Waite will host a drag show at 137 E. Beaver Ave. on Friday. The show, which costs $4, will begin at 8 p.m.

The show will feature performances from Amethyst, Bonzai Bucket, Justin Cyder, Miss God, Marceline, Nikki Capri and Quakka Oats.

State Patty’s 2020

The 14th annual State Patty’s Day will be held on Saturday with numerous bars having different drink specials and events.

State College Police have requested the assistance and cooperation of the State College and Penn State communities for the weekend, and the department encourages community members to have a safe weekend.

Police cited past issues with the drinking holiday, and will patrol the streets in both uniform and street clothes.

Residents are encouraged to contact authorities when dealing with rowdy parties or illegal activity.

WWE ‘Road to Wrestlemania’

WWE will be “bringing the pain” to State College this weekend.

The “Road to Wrestlemania” event will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Bryce Jordan Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Some crowd favorite appearances will include Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Rusev, Ricochet, The O. C. and Natalya.

Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased here.

Taco Bell Vigil

If you’re mourning the recent closing of the Taco Bell on College Avenue, there is a “Taco Bell Vigil” at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 outside the storefront.

Those interested can RSVP on the Facebook event here.

"Gone but never forgotten. Join us as we spice things up outside of our beloved downtown drunk food establishment," the event's details read.

As of Thursday night, over 170 people have marked that they are “going” and over 360 are “interested.”

