Schlow Centre Region Library located on the corner of Allen Street and Beaver Avenue.

Due to the weather forecast, Schlow Centre Region Library will suspend in-person services until 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. in Centre County. According to Schlow Library's Twitter, the decision was made due to "travel concerns for volunteers and staff."

Currently, door side pickup will be available from 4-7 p.m.

