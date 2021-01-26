Due to the weather forecast, Schlow Centre Region Library will suspend in-person services until 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. in Centre County. According to Schlow Library's Twitter, the decision was made due to "travel concerns for volunteers and staff."

Due to travel concerns for our volunteers and staff, because of the weather forecast, @SchlowLibrary’s in-person services are suspended TODAY (Tue, 1/26) until 3pm. As of now #DoorsidePickUp will continue from 4-7pm, but check back for updates. #BeCarefulOutThere ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/GshrS985iN — Schlow Centre Region Library (@SchlowLibrary) January 26, 2021

Currently, door side pickup will be available from 4-7 p.m.