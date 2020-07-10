Mount Nittany Medical Center has been listed among the top one percent of hospitals nationwide for excellence in diabetes care, according to a press release from the center.

Mount Nittany Health holds advanced certification for excellence in care from The Joint Commission. Acquisition of the certification means that the diabetes services provided at Mount Nittany Medical Center have the elements needed to achieve "long-term success in improving patient outcomes," according to the release.

In addition to holding the advanced certification, Mount Nittany Health’s outpatient diabetes self-management education program was also recognized by the American Association of Diabetes Educators for having a "dedicated team of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide the latest information about diabetes management to assure high-quality education for patient self-care," according to the release.

Mount Nittany Health offers a free monthly diabetes support group for people living with diabetes and their families that is open to the public and led by certified diabetes educators from Mount Nittany Physician Group.

However, the support group and diabetes self-management education classes are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mount Nittany Health is committed to helping people living with diabetes live healthier lives by providing comprehensive diabetes services in our community to ensure patients receive great care that is focused on each person’s individual needs,” Susan Trainor, a certified registered nurse practitioner of endocrinology in the Mount Nittany Physician Group, said in the release.

For more information about the Mount Nittany Health diabetes education program, the release said to call 814-278-4666.