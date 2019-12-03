A Penn State international student sustained severe blunt force trauma and was airlifted to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

The 28-year-old individual was seemingly crossing South Atherton Street from Logan Avenue when they were hit by a Subaru Forester at about 5 p.m., according to a press release from the State College Police.

A 90-year-old State College man was driving the vehicle, which was traveling southbound.

The roadway was closed for about two hours after the incident, according to the release. Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink assisted State College Police at the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.