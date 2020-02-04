Atherton Street traffic

North Atherton Street is backed up during afternoon rush hour due to ongoing construction on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

The planned commercial and residential Patton Crossing Development has added Aldi, a popular grocery store chain, to its plans for the first phase of its estimated 25-year-long development project.

The German grocery store will cover more than 20,000 square feet along North Atherton Street and will have 101 parking spaces.

Phase 1 construction is scheduled to start in Jan. 2021.

Aldi will serve as one of the 12 phases of the project coming to the area, including a hotel, residential apartments, restaurants, office areas and other shops.

