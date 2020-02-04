The planned commercial and residential Patton Crossing Development has added Aldi, a popular grocery store chain, to its plans for the first phase of its estimated 25-year-long development project.

The German grocery store will cover more than 20,000 square feet along North Atherton Street and will have 101 parking spaces.

Phase 1 construction is scheduled to start in Jan. 2021.

Aldi will serve as one of the 12 phases of the project coming to the area, including a hotel, residential apartments, restaurants, office areas and other shops.