Borough News
Buy Now
Graphic By: Noah Riffe

The Centre County Board of Commissioners reported Wednesday that the Planning and Community Development Office has obtained a second positive test of the West Nile virus in a sample of mosquitoes this season, according to a press release.

Centre County Mosquito Disease Control staff members are monitoring the situation, and are continuing mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control efforts, the release said.

RELATED

To avoid mosquitoes, the Board of Commissioners advised residents to clean up yard debris and stagnant water — breeding areas for mosquitoes — and utilize commercial mosquito repellent products.

Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn, so remaining inside at these times can also reduce risk of contracting WNV, according to the release.

Additional information about mosquito activity in Centre County can be found here.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Conner Goetz is an administration reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying digital and print journalism as well as new media entrepreneurship