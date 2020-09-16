The Centre County Board of Commissioners reported Wednesday that the Planning and Community Development Office has obtained a second positive test of the West Nile virus in a sample of mosquitoes this season, according to a press release.

Centre County Mosquito Disease Control staff members are monitoring the situation, and are continuing mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control efforts, the release said.

To avoid mosquitoes, the Board of Commissioners advised residents to clean up yard debris and stagnant water — breeding areas for mosquitoes — and utilize commercial mosquito repellent products.

Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn, so remaining inside at these times can also reduce risk of contracting WNV, according to the release.

Additional information about mosquito activity in Centre County can be found here.