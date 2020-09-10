On Thursday, Sept.10, the State College Borough Council held a special meeting to discuss the process of selecting an interim council member to replace the vacancy left by former council member Dan Murphy, who resigned Aug. 17.

The person selected will serve the rest of Murphy's term, until Jan. 1, 2021.

Thirteen individuals expressed interest in and are eligible for the position, including at least five Penn State students or employees, who are denoted with an asterisk below:

Daniel Risser*

Elle (Louise) Morgan

Eric Boeldt*

Ezra Nanes

Jacob Werner*

Jeffrey R. Kern

Katherine Oh Yeaple

Katherine Watt

Mel White*

Oscar Jacob Baumert IV

Ron Madrid

Thomas Dougherty III*

Uche H. Ikwut-Ukwa

Two candidates, Risser and White, are not currently registered to vote in the borough but must register by the time a vote is taken — on Monday, Sept. 21 — in order to remain eligible.

Engeman said this showed the candidates had not lived in the community for very long or that they are not politically active.

On Monday, Sept. 14, names will be drawn from a hat to decide the order in which candidates will be delivering brief presentations at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the borough's special meeting.

The appointment of the new interim council member will be effective at the time the council votes to appoint. The new member will be sworn in to hold office a day or two afterward, according to Borough Manager Tom Fountaine.

The first candidate to receive four votes during the Sept. 21 meeting will be selected to fill the position.

Should none of the candidates receive four votes, the voting process will start over again.

The council member could choose to nominate the same person or nominate someone else. Mayor Ronald Filippelli does not have the power to break the tie.

If the candidate a certain council member wishes to nominate is already nominated, then the council member may pass their turn or nominate someone else.

The council has to fill the vacancy by Oct. 1, otherwise the Centre County Court of Common Pleas will step in.

If the selection becomes a hung jury, the judge will be able to appoint anyone who is qualified for the position, including people who are not on the aforementioned list of candidates.