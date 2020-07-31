The Libertarian Party's 2020 presidential candidate, Dr. Jo Jorgensen, will stop in Centre County on Sunday as part of her "Brake the Bus" campaign tour through Pennsylvania.

Jorgensen will host an event at 6:15 p.m. at the Godspeed Hotel, located at 7897 South Eagle Valley Road in Port Matilda.

Jorgensen's name won't appear on Pennsylvania's ballots this November if she does not receive the 5,000 in-person signatures necessary to do so.

Because of this, her party challenged the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals, claiming coronavirus pandemic restrictions barred them from receiving physical signatures.

Jorgensen is visiting nine cities in Pennsylvania while the Libertarian Party's vice presidential nominee, Spike Cohen, visits 11 cities.

RELATED

How the fight for third party candidates has reached Penn State With the 2020 presidential election nearing, voters may have only heard of Republican incumb…