The Taco Bell without its sign on Feb. 26. According to a sign, the restaurant has closed.

 Courtesy of Michael Sneff

The Taco Bell at 310 E. College Ave has closed, according to signs posted on the building's window.

According to the signs, the location is closed and those craving tacos are encouraged to visit a different location. 

A sign posted outside of the College Avenue Taco Bell saying the restaurant has closed.

The large purple bell sign on the front of the store was taken down by construction crews Wednesday afternoon.

The Taco Bell sign removed from the College Avenue Taco Bell.

Taco Bell public relations could not be reached at this time. 

Other Taco Bells in the State College area include a location at 397 Benner Pike and 100 Rolling Ridge Drive. A new location at 1909 N. Atherton St. is set to open in the summer.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.

