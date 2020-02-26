The Taco Bell at 310 E. College Ave has closed, according to signs posted on the building's window.

According to the signs, the location is closed and those craving tacos are encouraged to visit a different location.

The large purple bell sign on the front of the store was taken down by construction crews Wednesday afternoon.

Taco Bell public relations could not be reached at this time.

Other Taco Bells in the State College area include a location at 397 Benner Pike and 100 Rolling Ridge Drive. A new location at 1909 N. Atherton St. is set to open in the summer.

Taco Bell on E. College Ave appears to be closed. Signs on the window say they are closed and to visit their other locations, and the bell sign has been taken down. @DailyCollegian pic.twitter.com/2darHtwmve — Michael Sneff (@michaelsneff) February 26, 2020

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.

