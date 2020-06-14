Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown State College throughout Sunday for the community’s third consecutive Black Lives Matter protest in approximately two weeks.

Contrary to the past two protests, this event was intended to take place for half the day, from noon to midnight.

Organizers made the decision to hold the protest over a span of 12 hours to account for protesters who had prior commitments, jobs or children to take care of.

The State College Police Department blocked off segments of College Avenue and Atherton Street for protesters to gather at the Allen Street Gates to listen to music, create chalk art, and reflect and converse about the Black Lives Matter movement and the deaths of black individuals at the hands of police.

Around 1 p.m., the protest convened at the State College Municipal Building to hear testimonials and speeches from community members, including Osaze Osagie’s parents.

State College High School rising senior Mikaela Speight shared with the crowd about how encounters with her peers upon her arrival at the school led to a decline in her mental health.

“I felt suicidal for most of my eighth grade and junior year, but I didn’t want to fail my family nor my friends…” Speight said. “I felt like an outsider and didn’t think anyone would care if I died because I wasn’t white or relevant.”

Even as a “peer counselor” in the State College Area School District’s Social Justice Institute, Speight said she has heard “insensitive” and “harmful” comments made by her white peers. She said she was disappointed to hear that members were using a program just to boost their resumes rather than advocate for equity and inclusion in the State College community.

“I’m sure every day everyone in this area has been judged based on your identity, something that is outside of your control whether it’s religion, sexuality or your race,” Speight said. “I hope you know that you are all valued.”

Speight encouraged protesters to tell each other that they valued each other — something she wished she would have been told when she was in eighth grade.

Shortly after Speight’s testament, the crowd walked back to the Allen Street Gates to have what one organizer referred to as a “party,” with music and chalk art available for people to participate in.

One organizer, Penn State student Kyra Gines, said that protests must continue in the State College area because it is a “silent bystander of a town.”

“We will see injustice here and pretend it doesn’t happen,” Gines (sophomore-Spanish) said. “This town is really good at having one protest a month or so… and then not do anything else. So for me to signify a change means to force people to show up again and again.”

Gines also spoke about the power the protest had as an “occupation,” similar to when the 3/20 Coalition occupied the Municipal Building recently.

“The nature of this protest as an occupation is to take up space and to make ourselves known,” Gines said. “The mayor can come down, [Penn State] President [Eric] Barron can come down, the chief of police can come down and we’ll dialogue with them, but we are not leaving. We’re going to keep showing up until we see justice and tangible change.”

Referred to as the main organizer by Gines, Anabelle Walters— a rising junior at Delta Program— said that although she felt stressed and unwell this morning before the protest, it was better than she could have imagined.

“When I arrived and began marching, it dawned on me that I started this protest,” Walters said. “The other organizers were here because of my call to action and because of their hard work, people came.”

She added that the crowd during Sunday’s protest is one that gives her “hope for the future because of the youth of today.”

Organizers Lena Logan Adams and Ava Schreier said that although the protest was stressful to plan, the turnout was very rewarding.

“It felt really good for me to be able to use my white privilege to do something important for the community,” Schreier— a recent Delta Program graduate— said. “It took a lot of emotional energy out of me, but I know that for people of color, that’s a daily thing living in America.”

Although the crowd thinned out around 5:30 p.m., organizers remained hopeful that the crowd would surge as full-time employees got off of work for the day.

“This crowd is thinner than the last two protests, but we definitely have a lot of support and a lot of the same faces from the past protests,” Adams— a rising junior at Delta Program— said. “I’m surprised, but very happy about the fact that people are choosing to come back to these things.”

Schreier added that two State College Police officers on bikes were “essentially defending the murderers of George Floyd” at the intersection of College Avenue and South Pugh Street around that time.

“I went over there and it was really hard for me to stand there like I started crying after I left,” Schreier said. “That’s been going on for a few hours. I have not gone back.”

More protesters gathered ahead of a planned moment of silence and candlelight vigil at 8:46 p.m., a time significant because it represents how long George Floyd was restrained during his arrest. A moment of silence was held for 9 minutes to signify the time, as well.

State College High School junior and organizer Grace Jones said that the time 8:46 will be a time that will stay in peoples’ heads for a long time.

“[The organizers] were talking about how George Floyd sparked this entire thing and although it has been an issue for a long time, his death inspired us,” Jones said. “But we have to remember, this isn’t just for him, this is for every black life that has been taken by [someone] who didn’t see the actual person, but they saw the color of their skin only.”

