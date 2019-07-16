Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that there were eight bullets in the chamber of the gun found.

The University Park Airport reported that a Linden, Pennsylvania resident carried a loaded 9 millimeter gun into the location on Monday, according to the Transportation Safety Administration.

The statement said that the weapon, which had eight bullets inside, was identified in the man’s belongings as his bag was sent through x-ray machines.

The gun was taken into custody by Penn State Police and the airport was not impacted in any way. The man was also taken into custody.

According to statistics in the statement, 4,239 firearms were found in carry-on bags last year, 34% of which were loaded. Those in possession of firearms at checkpoints can face criminal charges at the discretion of TSA.