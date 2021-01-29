For residents of State College, many local businesses continue to close amid the pandemic. However, a new seafood and cocktail restaurant is hoping to be a “nice little surprise” for the community, according to partner and co-owner Tim Riefel.

Central Reservation opened in downtown State College on the corner of Beaver Avenue and Allen Street for takeout in July and dine-in in August.

The restaurant is attached to Riefel’s other restaurant in State College, Local Whiskey, which opened in 2012.

According to Riefel, the restaurant is operating in accordance with current Pennsylvania coronavirus guidelines that allow for 50% indoor capacity.

The restaurant is not limited to ages 21 and over, and Riefel said they are working on developing a “more expansive and creative” mocktail menu for those under 21.

Central Reservation offers “vibrant cocktails” and “a really cool Southern play on traditional dishes,” Riefel said.

Jonathan Forshey, the chef at Central Reservation, was a chef in New Orleans before moving to Pennsylvania.

“As far as the food goes, I think we’re trying to fill a void we have here in downtown State College,” Forshey said.

Forshey said he brings a “different skill set to the table,” and the restaurant has “the vibe of a nice social atmosphere.”

Central Reservation serves dishes such as raw oysters, a grouper reuben, shrimp and grits, and lobster mac and cheese.

Thus far, the restaurant has had a “great student body turnout,” which is “really refreshing and super cool,” according to Riefel.

Riefel described the interior design of the restaurant as “ornate” and said the “underlying theme is love,” because the back wall of the restaurant is covered with photos of famous couples such as Will and Jada Smith.

Amid the pandemic, Riefel said he wants customers to feel comfortable coming into the restaurant. He believes Central Reservation is a place where people can enjoy themselves “before they have to walk back out into reality.”

“We want to create an atmosphere where when you walk in, you feel safe and can tell that it’s clean and disinfected,” Riefel said.

According to Riefel, there has been a shift from locally-owned businesses to bigger franchises in downtown State College, so he wants to “support the people who support us” by making people smile.

Riefel said, in the future, he and his four partners are planning to expand the basement into an “intimate cocktail bar” as well as have a DJ perform when coronavirus safety guidelines allow for it.

The restaurant partners are also planning to have bar stools outside the doors, so people can order food from a raw bar right from the sidewalk, Riefel said.

Central Reservation is currently open Sunday to Monday from 4-11 p.m.

Reservations can be made through the restaurant’s website, although walk-ins are welcome.

“Once we are fully able to show everything that we have planned, people are going to be pretty astounded,” Riefel said.

