With the spread of the coronavirus, Penn State students who live on campus may be scrambling to find housing if they need to remain close to campus during the three-week remote learning period.

Penn State closed all residential housing until at least April 3, and has strongly urged that all students remain home until in-person classes begin again.

However, for numerous reasons, students may need to return to campus.

There are numerous solutions for those seeking housing during the remote learning period.

Scholar Hotel Group

In response to the displacement of on-campus residents, the Scholar Hotel has publicly offered to aid students and families in need of temporary housing during the coronavirus pandemic.

As an organization that is conscious of its role in the community, Scholar Hotel Group is involved in supporting local charities and providing aid to campus communities in times of need, according to the Scholar Hotel Group mission.

Scholar Hotel Group hotels will remain open for students affected by the abrupt campus closing.

“We invite any student or staff member from campus displaced because of campus closures to contact us for assistance,” Scholar Hotel Group said in a Facebook post. “Our hotel teams are here for you and will work with you to provide temporary housing or anything else you may need from us.”

In State College, Hyatt Place is a member of the Scholar Hotel Group — and the downtown location will remain open to assist Penn State students with housing needs.

Click here to be directed to the Hyatt Place website for further assistance.

Regarding downtown living, hotels and apartment complexes located within State College are still open momentarily, and have not commented on future plans of closing due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Staff-offered housing

Some staff members are taking extra steps to ensure students can remain in State College if they need to by offering housing to those in need.

Penn State staff member Sasie Fernando has offered housing to two to three Penn State students seeking a dwelling during the three-week period.

Fernando rents out her basement through Airbnb, and is willing to host students within the campus community who are not at risk of having the virus, according to Fernando.

More information regarding her living space can be found here.

Although the space is usually rented out, Fernando is willing to offer the space to students at no cost.

On-campus living

Nearly all on-campus housing has been closed to students — however, the situation for each student is different.

Students who have “break access” to on-campus living, such as international students, have been given permission to remain in their designated dorms.

However, students without “break access” are required to follow a different process.

Working on a case-by-case basis, Penn State Housing is offering residence within supplemental housing to students with “extenuating circumstances” during the restricted period.

These students must contact Penn State Housing to receive a temporary contact regarding on-campus living.

Sublet apartment offerings

Downtown, many students who will not return to State College during the three-week period are subletting apartment spaces to students who require close-to-campus housing.

Students are turning to Facebook as a medium — using direct messaging and Facebook groups to sublet apartment spaces.

Most apartment subleases begin in the $500 range. However, in the rush to divert leases, there are more negotiable lease prices for students needing housing throughout the three-week period.