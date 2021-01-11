On Jan. 7, recruitment stickers from Patriot Front — a white supremacist group — were placed on signs and light poles in over 30 locations in downtown State College.

The State College Police Department removed the stickers, and police are investigating camera footage to identify the perpetrators.

Patriot Front is a "white nationalist hate group" that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, 2017, according to Southern Poverty Law Center.

According to Douglas Shontz of the Borough of State College Government, the Borough of State College “completely condemns white supremacy."

“These types of hateful messages have no place in our community,” Shontz said.

The SCPD is reviewing surveillance photos of two suspects who are part of a group of four persons of interest, according to a press release.

While there hasn't been a threat of violence made in State College by the group, Shontz said police are conducting a full investigation due to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

