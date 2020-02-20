Four men have been charged for a fight that allegedly occurred in front of the West Beaver Avenue Bagel Crust in September.

The altercation left three men injured. When these men allegedly made a "crude" comment toward a woman, she called her father Anthony Dinallo, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Dinallo, 45, of Boalsburg; Maurice Freeman, 41, of Bellefonte; Sabir Bacon, 35, of Dauphin County; and Brady Grove, 36, of State College drove to the location of the incident on Sept. 14 from Boalsburg and approached the men who allegedly made the comment.

According to the docket, Dinallo approached the group and accused them of making an inappropriate comment toward his daughter. He called her via FaceTime so she could identify who made the comment toward her.

Dinallo then allegedly flipped over the group’s table and made statements such as, “Someone is going to die.”

Freeman then allegedly “violently” and repeatedly punched two men, causing one to fall onto a nearby bench with a broken jaw.

Witnesses described the assault as “relentless and brutal" with intent to cause harm, according to the docket.

Witnesses also heard Freeman say to a man, “If I had my gun, I would kill you right now.”

Bacon and Grove allegedly and shoved one man, causing him to stumble backward and fall to the ground.

The docket says the altercation lasted a few minutes.

Dinallo, Freeman, Bacon, Grove and Nastasi left the scene in Freeman’s black SUV with the personalized license plate “YEAHBOY.”

According to the docket, Dinallo, Freeman, Grove and Bacon did not report being assaulted during the altercation. However, Freeman said he had a swollen finger and an abrasion on his arm following the incident.

According to police, the man who suffered from a broken jaw had to have surgery to repair the injury. A second man received treatment for a chipped tooth and dislocated finger, and a third man received treatment for a concussion and several lacerations.

Freeman was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count for simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Casey McClain on Tuesday and released pending his appearance at a future court date.

Dinallo was charged with a misdemeanor count for disorderly conduct and a summary count for criminal mischief. Bacon was charged with one misdemeanor count for simple assault and Grove was charged with one summary count of disorderly conduct.

The preliminary hearing for Freeman, Dinallo and Bacon is scheduled on March 4. Grove has yet to enter a plea.