If you've ever forgotten about an assignment but don't want to miss 13 cent beer night, or if you struggle just to get cell service in the basement at Champs, those problems are now in the past.

In honor of Penn State men’s basketball’s regular season success — with the team recently ranking No. 9 in the AP poll — Champs Downtown is now offering free public WiFi to patrons, according to an Instagram post.

The name of the network? “BASKETBALL SCHOOL.” Fitting enough.

Champs is now one of the only State College bars that offers free public WiFi.

