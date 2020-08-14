March 2020 saw an increase in the number of pets dropped off at animal shelters in Centre County — a time that coincides with the coronavirus pandemic taking over the lives of Pennsylvanians, according to Leanna Yeager, an employee at Pets Come First.

Pets Come First is a no-kill animal shelter located in Centre Hall, approximately 15 minutes from downtown State College. Yeager has been employed at Pets Come First for four years and described herself as a “kennel attendant,” as she is responsible for the animals’ well being.

Yeager said when Pets Come First is contacted to take in an animal, it is often because students can’t take their animals home at the request of their parents or because landlords are reporting abandoned animals.

Although it is not uncommon for students to leave their animals behind at the end of the school year, Pets Come First and other shelters in Centre County have policies in place to prevent anyone who is at risk of abandoning a pet from adopting.

Happy Valley Animals in Need does not have a physical shelter, but instead relies on foster homes to care for stray animals. Secretary Cindy Viehedorferhe said the charity is careful about whom they allow to adopt.

“We do, in instances where people are renting, like students, call the landlord and ask if it’s okay if they have a pet,” Viehedorfer said.

Christina Faust, director of development and marketing at Centre County PAWS, said the organization has similar policies regarding students.

“[Students] need to volunteer on the cat side or dog side [of the shelter] in order to prove that they can make a commitment to owning an animal,” Faust said. “We ask them to volunteer for 20 hours when it suits them. A lot of students go, ‘Well, I don’t have the time.’ Well, you need to make the time because that’s our policy.”

Faust said that because of the coronavirus, the policy hasn’t been implemented lately due to a lack of students.

However, the coronavirus has affected more than just the student population. When the statewide shutdown went into effect in March, shelters could no longer take in any animals or put new ones up for adoption.

Fundraising events that shelters depend on to care for their animals were also canceled. For smaller charities like Happy Valley Animals in Need, fundraisers are normally an essential way to make money, according to Viehedorfer.

“When there’s events or fairs, we put up a booth and collect donations, and sometimes we can make a thousand dollars in a week or so, which goes a long way,” Viehedorfer said. “It’s heartbreaking we have to turn some [animals] away because we don’t have enough help. We don’t have enough [foster homes] and we don’t have enough money.”

Viehedorfer also debunked a misconception that adoption fees cover an animal’s vet bills.

“By the time we get a kitten, a cat, a dog and get them fixed, what we charge for an adoption fee never covers it,” she said. “If we did that for a cat, nobody’s going to adopt a cat for what we pay to have it fixed and [vaccinated].”

Difficulty raising funds has also been a recent problem for PAWS, Faust said.

“Fundraising right now is not the easiest thing to do, just given the fact that so many people in our community are hurting financially,” Faust said. “But our mission continues that we have to help cats and dogs.”

Despite these challenges, however, Centre County’s animal shelters have seen several success stories.

Last year, nearly 900 out of 924 cats and dogs were adopted out of PAWS, according to Faust.

Happy Valley Animals in Need has not had to take in any puppies or dogs so far this year, according to Viehedorfer.

“I think because people are home more, their pets aren’t a problem,” she said. “They have more time to spend with them, maybe.”

Yeager also offered advice to anyone looking to adopt a pet.

“The one thing I definitely want to say to anyone getting an animal is just really think about the long-term implications of that,” she said. “Most animals last 20 years, and it’s just like a family member — you don’t want to dump them at a shelter. Just make sure it’s a long-term commitment because they’re all great and they all deserve forever homes.”

