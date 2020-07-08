Tyquise Edgerson learned how to cook when he was a kid by watching his mom and his grandmother in the kitchen. When he was in high school and his mom started working later hours, he began using what he learned to cook dinner for his younger siblings.

In 2018, Edgerson (senior-telecommunications) took advantage of his culinary talent, and Ty's Kitchen was created in State College.

“At the time, I was really busy,” Edgerson said. “I had lived with my friends for a year and a half. They said, ‘You can cook, I don’t understand why you don’t sell food.’”

Edgerson is also one of the founders of Penn State’s Dark Storm Step Team, serving as its president during the 2018-19 school year and an emcee for homecoming in 2018.

Edgerson said he wondered who would support Ty’s Kitchen when it was first created.

Shortly after his friends recommended he start selling, Edgerson was posting pictures of his food on his Instagram story when about five people slid up and responded saying they wanted some meals because of how good the food looked.

“I was like, ‘I think you’re lying, but if you’re serious, send me eight dollars for a plate, and here’s my Cash App,’” Edgerson said. “The next thing you know, more people kept asking for a plate.”

In the fall of 2018 after two test runs, Ty’s Kitchen was officially launched.

Since then, his prices have changed a bit, and they still vary for each sale. The base price for a platter is $12, but most of the time he sells them for $10 each. He also offers special deals — like platters for five or eight dollars — or cheaper platters during the first few days of a sale.

“One thing about me is I’m a college student,” Edgerson said. “Sometimes, I’ve been struggling and I want a good meal. The last thing I want to do, especially in my business, is prevent somebody from having a good home-cooked meal because of money.”

A typical day of sales for Ty’s Kitchen involves Edgerson deciding which weekends he would like to sell food, which is typically on big Penn State weekends such as the White Out weekend, State Patty’s, homecoming or the Blue and White weekend. Other times, however, he decides to hold a sale with no major events going on near campus.

“The nice thing about having your own business is that you’re your own boss,” Edgerson said. “So literally I can wake up one day and say ‘Oh, I wanna have a sale.’”

As soon as Edgerson decides the exact dates, usually on Fridays and Saturdays because that is when he and other college students in the area are free, he puts out a Google Form over social media including his personal Instagram, Ty’s Kitchen’s Instagram, Twitter and various GroupMe chats.

About two days before the sale starts, he closes the form and heads to Walmart, Weis, Giant or the State College International Market to get different seasonings and food.

Edgerson then preps the food the night before, and at six or seven the next morning, he starts selling.

Basic menu items typically include fried chicken, fried fish, mac and cheese, green beans, rice, gravy, cornbread and candied yams. Some sales have even included salmon or barbecue chicken.

“It kind of just depends,” Edgerson said. “The basic items are usually the main things that I have.”

Edgerson often gets the chance to talk to his customers and get to know them when they come in and wait for their food.

“It’s kind of like creating that home environment,” Edgerson said. “It’s giving me more people skills, and I learn about different people and different backgrounds.”

Edgerson’s friends have been able to watch and support his business since the beginning — including Fatima Odebisi, who graduated in spring 2020.

“I always get excited about Ty’s Kitchen because there really isn’t anything like it that is readily available to students on campus,” Odebisi said. “It’s been cool to see it grow since its first sale.”

Odebisi was the president of the Penn State Black Caucus, which Edgerson is also involved in.

“The food has always been excellent,” Odebisi said. “He never disappoints with the quality. Most times when I pick up my platter, I finish half of it before I even get home. Ty’s Kitchen is definitely something I miss about Penn State since graduating.”

As a telecommunications major, Edgerson is very focused on continuing media production following graduation.

“I didn’t see that Ty’s Kitchen was going to last this long, but I still love to do it,” Edgerson said. “Maybe down the line I’ll get tired of [media production] and move back to State College and actually open up a storefront. Ty’s Kitchen was something I made here at Penn State and something I want to hopefully continue here later.”

Edgerson has a lot planned for next semester, as it will be his last semester as a student. One potential plan includes starting a scholarship for any University Park campus student to apply for.

“The Penn State community has done so much for me,” Edgerson said. “I want to make sure I’m giving back.”

When Edgerson graduates, Ty’s Kitchen will be missed by many Penn State students, including Celeste Good.

“When there’s a sale, his food is always a must have,” Good (senior- kinesiology) said. “Ty is one of the hardest working people I know.”

Good is the president of Penn State’s Queer, Transgender, and People of Color club. She is also in Island Fever, the Caribbean Student Association’s dance team, and her path has often crossed with Edgerson’s.

“I am proud of him and the business that he’s created,” Good said. “I know that campus won’t be the same without Ty’s Kitchen once he graduates.”

Edgerson said operating Ty’s Kitchen has taught him patience, communication skills and the will not to give up. He added that the reason he didn’t start the business earlier was because he was afraid he wouldn’t succeed.

“Don’t do self doubt,” Edgerson said. “...I learned that if you put your mind to it, you’re always going to succeed.”

Details on when and how to order from Ty’s Kitchen can be found on its Instagram page, @tyskitchenpsu.