CVS Pharmacy at 116 W. College Ave in downtown State College has been closed due to a water leak, according to signs posted on the window of the location.

The pharmacy and grocery chain location was one of the only downtown State College businesses fully open amid the coronavirus pandemic due to falling under the category of a “life-sustaining business.”

There is no further information on the extent of the damage inside the building, and store employees and repair workers declined to comment at this time.

Two other CVS locations in State College at 1101 N. Atherton St and 1630 S. Atherton St. are still open.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.