State College Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly stabbing another man in the neck and face with an “edged weapon” on Monday, according to a release from the department.

Police reported multiple lacerations and puncture wounds to the man’s neck and jaw. He was treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center, but has since been released.

The two men had allegedly been involved in an altercation prior to the incident.

Witnesses identified James Willis as the alleged assailant.

SCPD is charging him with aggravated assault — a felony — simple assault and harassment.

Willis is currently being held in the Centre County Correctional Facility and his bail is set at $25,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact SCPD.

MORE CRIME AND COURTS COVERAGE

Individual injured after Fourth of July shooting in State College The State College Police Department reported a shooting that occurred at 7:54 p.m. on Saturd…