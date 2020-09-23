The State College Borough Council elected Katherine Oh Yeaple as the interim council member on Wednesday.

Since former councilman Dan Murphy resigned on Aug.17, citing costs to his physical and mental health, council members have been attempting to fill the vacant seat ever since.

After reviewing twelve candidates’ applications and dozens of emails from the public, which council member Deanna Behring said argued for newer leadership voices, the candidates managed to unanimously arrive at Yeaple’s election.

Interim State College Mayor Ronald Filipelli said he had “never seen” anything like the outpouring of public comments the councilmembers received throughout his time working in local government.

Yeaple, who will become the fourth woman to join the current borough council, will serve until Jan.1, 2021 to complete what would have been the rest of Dan Murphy’s term.

As a nurse who has former experience in budgeting and urban planning, Yeaple said that she wanted to see the State College borough continue to improve its local strengths.