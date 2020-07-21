State College Police have arrested a Port Matilda man who is a suspect in connection with the rapes of four Penn State students between 2010 and 2017, according to a Tuesday release from the department.

Jeffrey Fields, 36, was arrested after DNA analyzed by the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab and SCPD linked him to the alleged assaults, all of which occurred outdoors.

Fields was charged with felony rape, sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and misdemeanor simple assault.

He is being held without bail in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

The first alleged assault occurred Aug. 22, 2010 when a 22-year-old woman reported she was raped in the area of Apple Alley in State College.

On Jan. 28, 2011, a 19-year-old woman reported she was raped in the Fraternity Row area.

On April 3, 2011, a 20-year-old woman reported she was raped in the area of Fairmount Avenue and South Burrowes Street.

Most recently, on July 16, 2017, a 19-year-old woman reported she was raped in the area of West Prospect Avenue and South Atherton Street.

Because the Centre County district attorney’s office is actively prosecuting the case, no further information is being released at this time.

