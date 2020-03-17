Despite the changes the coronavirus has brought to Penn State students’ lives, the 2020 census aims to count Centre County residents as though the virus never existed.

Although the university urged students living on and off campus not to return to their State College residences until at least April 3, students will be counted in the census as though they were living at school.

Because of these unique circumstances, the university’s original efforts to encourage students to fill out the census have had to adapt.

Census day — the day when everyone must fill out the census — is April 1, when most Penn State students will not be in State College.

However, because the census is meant to reflect where people live for the majority of the year, students should still report their residence as if they were at school, according to Charima Young, who leads the Penn State Census Complete Count Committee.

Students who live on campus, including those in on-campus apartments, do not need to take the census, because Penn State will report their information to the census on students’ behalf, Young said via email.

Students living off-campus will need to fill out the census on their own, and should report their address as “wherever they reside during their semesters at school,” Young said.

Despite all of the changes the coronavirus has caused, it should not make it any more difficult to take the census, Young said. People can take the census online, over the phone or by mail.

“Since many students will be taking online classes, this is really an opportunity for our students to also complete their census forms online,” Young said. “It only takes a few minutes to complete.”

The Penn State Census Complete Count Committee had to adapt its programs to align with changing reality. Young said the committee will continue its messaging to students and their families through social media and email, but plans for tabling in the HUB-Robeson Center have been scrapped.

“Most of our promotions will be digital moving forward, which was a portion of our original plan,” Young said.

Young hopes to communicate to students why their representation in the census is important. Students benefit from public programs in State College and the surrounding area, and the population according to the 2020 census will be used to allocate funding for these programs.

“[Students] are a vital part of these college communities and their representation means more financial support for services such hospitals, emergency response teams, police, public transportation, Pell grants and more,” Young said. “We would not want our community to be underprepared because of an undercount in our population.”

