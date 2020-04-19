The Centre County Correctional Facility confirmed its first positive case of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The resident of the correctional facility has been housed in a negative airflow room after symptoms of the virus initially began to appear. Anyone who may have been in contact with the resident has been quarantined inside of the facility, according to the Warden Christopher Schell.

A spokesperson for the facility said contact tracing and testing are being conducted. Medical staff members are also said to be on site at all times.

In early March, the Centre County Correctional Facility began to enact pandemic protocols in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

There has been an increase in disinfection sweeps, a no-visitation policy, suspension of work release programs and adherence to screening protocols for staff and incarcerated individuals.

