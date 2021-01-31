On Sunday, residents and visitors were advised that a "snow emergency" was declared for the Borough of State College, according to a press release.

The release stated that all parked vehicles must be moved from all public streets, to aid the public works department as they plow the roads. Violators will be subject to tickets and potential towing.

All residents were also reminded to remove snow and ice from the sidewalks within 24 hours after the snowstorm has stopped, according to the release.

For more information on the "Borough's Snow Emergency practices," read the borough's Snow Emergency Ordinance.

