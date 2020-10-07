The 3/20 Coalition hung a banner with the words “YOU ARE ALL OFFICER 1” outside of the State College Municipal Building on Wednesday, as seen on the organization's Instagram.

On Sept. 29, the coalition addressed a letter to District Attorney, Bernie Cantorna, the State College Police Department chief John Gardner and State College Borough Council manager Thomas J. Fontaine requesting that they release the names of the officers associated with Osaze Osagie’s murder, hold an independent investigation, and redistribute funds from police.

The coalition asked to receive a response by Oct. 5 — however, the coalition said it has not received a response.

In March of 2019, State College police were serving a mental health warrant at Osagie's apartment. Osagie, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and Asperger's syndrome, ran at the officers with a knife. After attempting to tase him, an officer shot and killed Osagie in March of 2019.

With the banner, the coalition is labeling every officer as “Officer 1” — referencing the officer who shot Osagie three times in the back, resulting in his death.

“As it has become abundantly clear that our voices are being disregarded, muffled or, in some cases intentionally misrepresented, and we wish to make the truth visible to all who look upon the SCPD headquarters — the SCPD currently have murderers on their payroll, patrolling our streets, engaging our children,” the 3/20 coalition said in an Instagram post. “This is unacceptable.”

The banner has since been removed from the Municipal Building.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE