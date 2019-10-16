McLanahan’s, the Corner Room and Champs are all landmarks of State College that have left their mark on countless Penn State alumni, current students and locals alike.

These locations — along with a few others — are absolute musts for students and tourists.

However, many students are not well versed in all the businesses that make up State College.

Lee Anne Jeffries , marketing and communications director for the nonprofit Downtown State College Improvement District, is a lifelong resident of State College.

“[The role of the Downtown State College Improvement District] is to provide a safe and clean environment downtown, attract businesses, cultural and recreational activities and to also market and promote the business in our district,” Jeffries said.

When asked about some of the lesser known spots of the downtown that students should check out, Jeffries said Juana’s, located at 129 S Fraser Street, is a great Venezuelan restaurant with authentic Venezuelan cuisine.

The food is shipped from Venezuela with all fresh products and ensures students a break from the pizza and hamburgers joints they typically frequent.

Another local eatery she suggested for students looking for something different is Sowers Harvest Café, located at 421 E. Beaver Ave. The café is a quieter breakfast and lunch spot, and provides healthy, local and naturally sourced food.

Ultimately, Jeffries said State College provides a welcoming environment for all different types of businesses to thrive. She specifically pointed to the borough’s food scene.

“I think the most unique thing we have going for us is our diversity of ethnic cuisine,” she said.

Student Lucas Marcellis said that India Pavilion, located at 222 E. Calder Way, is one of his favorite places to eat, but also pointed out that it is usually filled with students starved after a long day of classes.

Marcellis (senior-computer engineering) also said that while Smash Falafel, located at 214 E. Calder Way, is new to the town, he really enjoys eating there.

For those who aren’t “foodies,” there are places to satisfy their shopping and creative needs.

Jeffries mentioned a new women’s boutique called Three Little Birds on 220 E. Calder Way that just opened last week.

She said State College is very excited to have this new boutique, as one of the most common things the borough hears from feedback is there are not many retail shops downtown other than those selling Penn State apparel.

Student Jordan Robinson is in her first semester at Penn State, but said she has lived roughly 45 minutes away her whole life and knows the town well.

Robinson (freshman-biology) defined herself as more of an “artsy” type. She said that because of this, one of her favorite spots is 2000 Degrees, which is a pottery shop located at 202 W. College Ave. It allows her to escape the monotony of classes and relax.

Jeffries also discussed the layout of downtown and how it has changed over the years.

Jeffries said the demand for student housing is something that has significantly influenced the town a lot in recent years.

According to Jeffries, for every student housing complex that opens downtown there is a certain amount of commercial space is required. This will lead to more restaurants, retail stores and other businesses coming to State College in the near future.

In addition, Jeffries expressed how she sees more retail restaurants in the future of downtown and how one of her organization’s goals is to bring businesses to the downtown that will attract the residents of State College, as well as the students.

Jeffries also lent advice to businesses coming to the downtown.

She said some businesses don’t realize how their business plans must factor in the summer months, as most of State College’s population — the students — leave, which means businesses must learn to adapt and take advantage of times such as football weekends, parents’ weekend and Homecoming.

RELATED