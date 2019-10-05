On Friday night, as most students gathered for the Homecoming Parade, Drew Poleshuk was enjoying Oktoberfest.

Hundreds of Penn State students and community members braved the cold to celebrate German food, beer and music at Tussey Mountain.

For Poleshuk (junior-criminology), skipping the Homecoming festivities was a spur of the moment decision.

“I was hanging out with [my friends] and they were coming here so I guess I got dragged into it,” Poleshuk said.

For Kyra Barkley, the decision to skip the parade was “absolutely” the right one.

“[Oktoberfest] is great,” Barkley (senior-film-French) said, “besides the weather.”

Those who faced the cold weather had access to what Tussey Mountain’s website called “a legit selection” of beers from Munich, as well as from national and local breweries.

Attendees could also enjoy authentic German food. Live music was provided by bands Polkadelphia and The Bavarian Stompers, who played songs including Edelweiss, the Pennsylvania Polka and the Chicken Dance.

Mike Beck and Alexa Spigelmyer, who attended Oktoberfest both this year and last year, find Tussey Mountain’s events to be a fun, family-friendly way to spend time with their friends.

“It’s a nice kind of place to get together with friends that we know or people from work, and just hang out for an evening at the end of the week,” Beck said.

As for the cold?

“It’s worth it,” Spigelmyer said.